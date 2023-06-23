Chelsea reject Manchester United’s £55 million bid for Mason Mount



Chelsea have reportedly rejected Manchester United’s £55 million bid for Mason Mount.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the London club want £58 million upfront plus £7 million in add-ons.

United made an improved bid earlier today, hoping it would be accepted.

Many believed that the Red Devils would not be willing to negotiate if the bid was rejected.

The Athletic’s report also mentions that Chelsea are keen on getting the deal done and will have face-to-face discussions to resolve the matter.

United have other priority positions to worry about and cannot afford to overspend on Mount.

Better players are available at a lesser price, but only if United listened to their scouts.

Mount would be a good signing, but he is not worth the £65m Chelsea are demanding, especially with one year left on his contract.

The sensible move would be to walk away and pursue other targets.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the above story.

He tweeted: “Understand Chelsea have just rejected Manchester United’s third bid for Mason Mount. #MUFC It hasn’t met Chelsea’s valuation — as Chelsea’s counter offer is £58+7m to get it done.”

“Chelsea have also offered to meet in person to resolve in everyone’s interests.”

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.