Inter Milan lining up Andre Onana replacement with Manchester United circling

Manchester United are looking to get their summer spending underway in the coming weeks with the transfer window now open for business.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for reinforcements as he enters phase two of his Old Trafford revolution after a fine first season in charge of the club.

Part of Ten Hag’s rebuild looks likely to include a replacement for David de Gea who has struggled to adapt to his style of play.

Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has been heavily linked with a move and United have reportedly met with the Cameroonian’s agent.

The Italian club have slapped a €50million price tag on Onana’s head and United are likely to test the waters with reports of a €40million offer being prepared.

Despite the disparity in the valuation at the moment, Inter are seemingly preparing themselves for Onana’s exit.

As reported by Italian media, the Champions League finalists are lining up Valencia stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili as Onana’s replacement.

Inter have moved for Mamardashvili after previous target Guglielmo Vicario of Empoli was captured by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Guglielmo Vicario will fly to London soon as contract is set to be signed right after medical tests as new Spurs goalkeeper. ⚪️✅ #THFC Understand deal will also include add-ons; fee will be around €19m set to be paid to Empoli. pic.twitter.com/QA4jjfeVpD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Inter’s activity in the market obviously represents good news for United who appear to have made Onana their number one target to replace De Gea.

The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of the month and with an extension yet to announced, it’s looking more and more likely De Gea’s 12 year stay at the club is set to come to an end.

Onana’s style is much more aligned to Ten Hag’s philosophy and the pair have worked together previously at Ajax.

Should Inter get a a deal for Mamardashvili over the line, it would almost certainly leave the door open for a reunion between the United boss and his former keeper.