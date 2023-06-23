Manchester United admit defeat in Kim Min-jae chase



In a disappointing turn of events, Manchester United seem to have lost out in the chase to sign South Korean defender Kim Min-jae.

According to Football Insider, United held a strong interest in the Napoli man but appear to have been overtaken by German champions Bayern Munich.

Up until a few weeks ago, Old Trafford was viewed as being Kim’s next destination with the player himself reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag is known to be a fan of the no-nonsense centre-back who was viewed as being a potential upgrade on embattled England captain Harry Maguire.

The 26-year-old has had a fantastic season helping steer Napoli to their first Serie A conquest in 33 years.

He was a rock at the back for Napoli, playing nearly every league game (35), scoring two goals and providing two assists (Stats taken from Whoscored).

His stock has risen dramatically with Europe’s elite on high alert given that his release clause becomes active in July.

With Bayern having agreed terms with Kim as The Peoples Person reported, United may have to concede that the race to sign the player is all but over.

If the Bayern hijack is successful, as is now expected, the Korean will earn a much improved €10-€12m annually.

While there is still significant time for United to convince Kim, the player appears to have his heart set on a move to Munich.

Erik ten Hag will have to turn his eyes to other targets such as Axel Disasi, who has been mentioned as an alternative.

Erik ten Hag has previously stressed the importance of investing to prevent the club from getting left behind while rivals strengthen their squads.

United fans will hope that the club acts more proactively to stave off further disappointment.

