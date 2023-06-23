Manchester United are unwilling to offer more than €30 million for Andre Onana



Manchester United have made it known to Inter Milan that despite being strongly interested in their Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, they are not willing to offer more than €30m.

The Peoples’ Person has previously reported that Man United are in pole position in the quest to pry Onana away from Inter.

United appear to have identified Onana as the man to replace David de Gea, who appears increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Onana, who has worked with Erik ten Hag in the past, when both were still at Ajax, is viewed as being proficient in the areas that David de Gea is lacking, particularly in his on-the-ball ability.

With Ten Hag trying to get his team to get better at playing the ball out from the back, a goalkeeper who is comfortable under pressure and excellent at distributing the ball is required.

The club have already made contact with Inter Milan, but it has been reported that the two parties are at least €10m apart in their valuations of the player, with Inter wanting at least €50m.

Now, it appears that the gap between what United are willing to pay, and what Inter are willing to accept is much wider, with the Reds insisting on paying no more than €30m according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Onana would be an excellent addition to a Manchester United backline that has already been significantly boosted by the addition of Lisandro Martinez, last season.

The diminutive but physically dominant Argentine brought United a calm confidence to the defence, and his ability to play under pressure has meant that United were able to play on the front foot for most of last season.

Unfortunately, this has not been a strength of De Gea’s.

This season, he’s made a series of high-profile errors, including repeatedly gifting possession to opposition attackers and ultimately demonstrating that a new goalkeeper will be needed if United are to play the way Ten Hag wants.

Despite the disagreements over his valuation, United have reportedly met with Onana’s agent, while Inter have now begun to line up his replacement.

