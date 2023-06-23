Manchester United eyeing Moisés Caicedo move if Mason Mount deal fails



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the club to conduct their business nice and early so that the new players can take part in pre-season and gel with the squad and understand the manager’s demands.

However, it has all been doom and gloom so far as deals for priority targets like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Kim Min-jae of Napoli have fallen flat.

The Red Devils have also seen two of their bids rejected by Chelsea for their academy product Mason Mount.

Mount saga continues

The London club are hoping to receive £70m for the England star despite his contract lasting for only one more season.

United’s latest offer of £45m plus £5m in add-ons was rejected swiftly by Chelsea.

While there is confidence that a deal can be done before pre-season begins, United do not want this saga to carry on and want either a swift resolution or are prepared to walk away.

Interestingly, The Guardian have reported that one of the alternative targets for the 20-time English league champions is Brighton’s shining star Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian is also a target for the Blues and it would be a major blow to their transfer ambitions if they lose out on the 21-year-old due to their stubbornness.

“Mount’s relationship with Chelsea has grown frosty since last summer and it is likely that a parting of the ways would suit both parties.

Caicedo emerges as alternative

“There is, however, concern about United walking away if Chelsea refuse to budge from their valuation.

“It is understood United could switch focus to a deal for Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo if they end their interest in Mount. Chelsea are pushing to sign Caicedo.”

Caicedo was close to a transfer to Old Trafford a couple of seasons back, only for the club to not back former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he ended up at the Seagulls.

The young midfielder has been a revelation since his move to the Premier League and his displays have alerted all the big sides and currently it seems Chelsea are ahead in the race.