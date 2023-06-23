Manchester United lodge £55 million bid for Mason Mount



Manchester United have made a new bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the Red Devils have made an offer worth £50 million upfront and £5 million in add-ons.

The report states: “Chelsea had countered to request £60m plus £7m in add-ons, but United have come back once again looking for a compromise for one of their top targets of the summer window.”

“The latest bid would be for a deal of £50m initially with £5m more in variables.”

“Mount has a year left to run on his deal at Stamford Bridge but talks over extending his stay have failed to yield a positive conclusion, and Chelsea are keen to comply with the player’s wishes over a potential exit.”

United feel this is a fair valuation of a player with just a year left on his contract.

It is now up to Chelsea to decide.

Fabrizio Romano claims that Mount and United have agreed to 100% of the personal terms.

Manchester United third bid for Mason Mount is £50m plus £5m add ons, as expected. 🔴 #MUFC

Told it also includes better payment terms conditions than last one.

All parties very confident to get it done.

Mount very clear with Chelsea: no new deal, he wants United move.

The player wants to join Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and is keen on leaving the London club.

