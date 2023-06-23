Manchester United ready to use Anthony Elanga in bid to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice

Manchester United could offer Anthony Elanga to West Ham in an effort to sign Declan Rice.

The Red Devils have already made enquiries about Rice in the last few days and face stiff competition from fellow Premier League rivals in securing his signature.

Arsenal have lodged two bids for the England international with Manchester City also entering the race. United are currently trailing the duo in the race to sign the West Ham captain.

However, the Hammers are said to be keen on at least two United players already earmarked for a potential departure from Old Trafford this summer.

“There is interest from West Ham in United midfielder McTominay, who is among their players up for sale,” says the Telegraph. “While manager David Moyes is a huge admirer of Maguire.”

Erik ten Hag could look to tempt West Ham further with a cash plus player deal that now involves Elanga.

The Swedish international broke through to United’s first team under Ralf Rangnick who rated the winger as “really good” after watching YouTube videos of the player.

During the 2021/22 season, he played 27 times in all competitions and contributed three goals.

Less than 18 months ago former Red Devils defender Paul Parker compared Elanga to an Old Trafford legend.

“He reminds me of a young Ryan Giggs, the way he drives forward.” Parker insisted. “He wants to beat people and he’s tracking back to go and get the ball.”

But with a mere 700 minutes of playing time under Ten Hag, Elanga has regularly found himself as a substitute and now seems surplus to requirements.

Any cash-only deal would likely see Rice cost United well in excess of £100 million.

The club will be eager to wrap up their search for a new midfielder and although a new offer for Mason Mount has been tabled, hopes of completing the signing still remain uncertain.