Manchester United should let David de Gea go at the end of his contract this summer

After a strong maiden campaign in charge at the club, Erik ten Hag is moving onto phase two of his revolution at Manchester United.

The boss oversaw a productive season, qualifying for the Champions League and ending the club’s six-year wait for a trophy.

Ten Hag is implementing his philosophy slowly but surely and it involves controlling games and building attacks from the back.

One player who has struggled to adapt to Ten Hag’s methods is goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spanish keeper’s distribution skills have been found wanting far too often this season, resulting in United giving up possession far too cheaply.

De Gea’s goalkeeping style is the exact opposite of what the United boss wants and is not suited to the modern game where a keeper needs to do a lot more than save shots.

The 32-year-old is weak when it comes to claiming crosses and his short and long passing have not been up to scratch for a long time now.

De Gea is still capable of the outstanding as he has proved on a handful of occasions over the last 12 months but is quite error-prone.

Given his current contract situation, it feels the perfect time for a parting of ways.

De Gea’s monstrous £375,000-a-week deal runs out at the end of the month and it is looking more and more unlikely that he will be extending.

Ending any relationship that has lasted over a decade is not going to be easy especially given De Gea’s performances over the course of his 12-year stay in Manchester.

He won Player of the Year four times during his spell at the club, including three on the bounce between 2013-2016, where he was widely considered as the best goalkeeper in the world.

De Gea has certainly left his mark at Old Trafford however, if United are going to challenge for the top honours under Ten Hag, they will need to upgrade their No1 with someone who can help build attacks and retain possession.

With high quality replacements available in the market, including Ten Hag’s former keeper Andre Onana of Inter Milan, now is the time for United to show a ruthless side they have been badly lacking over the last ten years and end De Gea’s spell at the club.