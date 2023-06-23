Manchester United’s takeover will have no bearing on Mason Greenwood’s future



Manchester United requiring the services of an elite striker this summer is well-known but the solution could come from within the club even if it might not be the most popular decision.

The Peoples Person reported recently that Mason Greenwood was spotted training outside for the first time since his arrest.

Now The Telegraph are stating that United’s final decision on whether to reintegrate the academy player is independent of the club’s takeover situation.

Greenwood decision independent of takeover

It was thought that the delay behind the club’s final decision on the 21-year-old was primarily because of the ownership situation with the new owners likely to take the final call.

But it seems that is not the case and the club will decide irrespective of who becomes the new United owner.

🚨 Mason Greenwood pictured playing football for the first time since his arrest. (📸 Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/M8wGbHFHWF — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 23, 2023

“Manchester United are not waiting for the ownership situation to be resolved before making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood, Telegraph Sport has learned.

“Sources have indicated that a decision on Greenwood’s future is not linked to the protracted takeover saga and will be made irrespective of the outcome of the “strategic review” announced back in November.”

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still waiting to find out whether their respective bids will be the winning one as the Glazers keep delaying the inevitable.

The academy graduate remains suspended since last year following his arrest on charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour.

The aforementioned charges were dropped back in February after key witnesses withdrew from the case and the club are still in the middle of a full-scale internal investigation.

Greenwood decision will be a major call

The club are said to be “supportive” of Greenwood’s training regime as the player looks to work on both his mental and physical fitness.

What United end up doing will have major ramifications throughout the world. It has been reported that Erik ten Hag and a section of players are ready to welcome back the striker.

The women’s team will also have a say as well as the sponsors while a large section of fans also do not want the club to bring back Greenwood.

Numerous loan deals have been mooted but so far, a final decision is yet to be taken.