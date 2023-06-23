Mason Greenwood pictured back in training for the first time since arrest



The future of Mason Greenwood as a Manchester United player continues to hang in the balance, but he is back doing football activities in the meantime.

The Sun reports that Greenwood has been pictured back in training for the first time since his arrest.

The player, still contracted to the club, was doing solo work with his trainer at a public sports centre.

The Sun captured him doing close control and shooting drills in a 90-minute session as he ramps up his fitness, even though his future is unclear.

He was arrested in October last year on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was due to stand trial this year, but in February 2023, all the charges against him were dropped after key witnesses “withdrew their involvement” and “new material came to light”.

Greenwood then released a statement saying he was “relieved” and thanked his close friends and family for supporting him.

It left the club facing an uncomfortable question. Since then, multiple reports have given various accounts of what might happen to the player.

The club has a number of options in front of them.

Recent reports indicate that Erik ten Hag and players are open to the forward returning to the first-team frame.

Sending him on loan is another option, where he can rehabilitate his value, get his match fitness back and potentially be sold permanently after that.

A final decision is yet to be made, and all stakeholders are believed to be consulted before taking the decisive call. Ten Hag has also been coy on the issue.

He backed Greenwood as someone who can lead the line for United but reiterated that the decision to recall him is not solely his.

For now, the forward is not training at the club, which also looks to be the case in the near future. It remains to be seen what the final decision is, and it will divide the fanbase regardless of the outcome.

Till then, more Greenwood pictures of him training with his personal coach can be expected.

