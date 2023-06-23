Mason Mount: Manchester United prepare final offer in excess of £55 million for Chelsea midfielder

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a final offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.
According to The Times, United are set to offer a fee in excess of £55 million.
The Red Devils would walk away from negotiations if their revised bid is not accepted.
Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same, tweeting: “Manchester United’s third proposal for Mason Mount, coming very soon — as expected.”
“Quick resolution, £60/65m fee asked by Chelsea and the deal to be done by the end of next week remain key points.”
Ten Hag is said to be pushing for the Mount transfer, and there is a sense of optimism that a compromise can be found.
We covered the story by Jacob Steinberg, claiming that United could turn to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in case a deal for Mount falls through.
Both are different profiles of players and will improve United in their unique way.
After a poor season, Mount will be looking to bounce back and rediscover his form.
The 24 year old is agile and tenacious and can be a suitable replacement for Christian Eriksen at United.
