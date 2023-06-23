Mason Mount: Manchester United prepare final offer in excess of £55 million for Chelsea midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly preparing a final offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

According to The Times, United are set to offer a fee in excess of £55 million.

The Red Devils would walk away from negotiations if their revised bid is not accepted.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same, tweeting: “Manchester United’s third proposal for Mason Mount, coming very soon — as expected.”

“Quick resolution, £60/65m fee asked by Chelsea and the deal to be done by the end of next week remain key points.”

Manchester United’s third proposal for Mason Mount, coming very soon — as expected. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Quick resolution, £60/65m fee asked by Chelsea and deal to be done by end of next week remain key points. ⤵️ https://t.co/XKxOPi4SWg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Ten Hag is said to be pushing for the Mount transfer, and there is a sense of optimism that a compromise can be found.

We covered the story by Jacob Steinberg, claiming that United could turn to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in case a deal for Mount falls through.

Both are different profiles of players and will improve United in their unique way.

After a poor season, Mount will be looking to bounce back and rediscover his form.

The 24 year old is agile and tenacious and can be a suitable replacement for Christian Eriksen at United.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.