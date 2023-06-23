Mason Mount’s fitness trainer appears to confirm Manchester United move in now-deleted Instagram post



The wild wild west of a Manchester United transfer window peaked recently when a transfer target’s fitness trainer appeared to confirm his client’s move to the club.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Mason Mount’s fitness coach James McCarthy posted a picture of himself with Mount and the caption read: “Hopefully we get to see him winning games for United next season”.

The post immediately sent social media into a frenzy, and the post was eventually taken down by McCarthy.

He reportedly clarified later, saying that he is a United fan and meant it from a fan’s perspective, adding that he has “no knowledge of the transfer or inside news”.

However, that was not enough to quell the rumours that the deal is getting closer.

It has been reported previously that United want Mount for the start of pre-season to get him acclimatised to the team.

A second bid was made recently, which was rejected by Chelsea. However, the player has made clear that he doesn’t intend to sign a new contract, leading the London club to lower their asking price.

There’s optimism now that a deal for him will eventually be sealed and he could become the first signing of this transfer window.

This post was just one example of how frenetic United’s transfer window is. There have been previous instances of fans catching up on the slightest of hints and running away with the story.

Alvaro Morata’s move to the club was considered done once he had dyed his hair red. Flight tracking of potential transfer targets has become a running joke as well.

This post by Mount’s trainer can be added to the same list. It might not have much substance as things currently stand, but it looks like a matter of when, and not if, the Chelsea academy graduate arrives at Old Trafford.

When that happens, this post will also go down as a landmark in the annals of the wild wild west of Manchester United’s transfer season and the shenanigans involved in it.