Sheikh Jassim could buy Tottenham Hotspur if Manchester United bid fails



Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has been tipped to buy Tottenham Hotspur in case the deal for Manchester United falls through.

The Qataris launched a world-record bid to buy United and are now tipped favourites for the acquisition.

Ogden claims that they could turn to Spurs if their bid for United fails.

Speaking to The United Stand, he claimed: “They want the Premier League footprint.”

“Somebody told me recently; they said that if the Qataris don’t buy Man United, they’ll be back, and they might end up buying Tottenham.”

“He said, look, if you’ve got Manchester City owned by Abu Dhabi, you’ve got Newcastle owned by Saudi Arabia, if Qataris maybe buy Tottenham, then you’ve got three clubs who can pull away.”

This news could worry a section of the United fanbase who want Sheikh Jassim to buy the club.

His proposed bid includes guaranteed investment in the infrastructure and squad.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the other bidder, whose offer keeps the Glazers in charge as minority stakeholders.

United have been left behind by their rivals since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The change in ownership could be a significant step to achieving success on the pitch.

The takeover saga is dragging on, much to the detriment of United’s transfer plans.

Erik ten Hag will want clarity regarding his budget to decide which targets to move for.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.