Amad Diallo would prefer move back to Sunderland if loaned out again



Manchester United are faced with a number of crucial decisions in the transfer window that would change the make-up of the team. One among them is the future of Amad Diallo.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a final decision on his future still hasn’t been taken. The player hopes for a first-team chance but if he were to be loaned again, he would prefer going back to Sunderland.

The Ivorian had a breakout year at the Stadium of Light last season, where he scored 14 goals and notched three assists as the club unexpectedly made the promotion playoffs.

Amad thrilled supporters with his exciting play as the clamour for him to stay at the club grew.

United fans are similarly excited about his potential. The loan has resurrected his career and potential which was treading dangerously close to going nowhere.

There’s a case to be made for his inclusion in the first team at Old Trafford next season. United’s attacking ranks could do with a bit of beefing up as injuries wrecked the campaign last season.

On the other hand, it can be argued that another loan move would be ideal since what he needs at this point is regular first-team football to keep the momentum going.

In any case, a loan back to Sunderland looks to be the least ideal option.

Amad has already proved he can hack it in the Championship, with an unfancied team no less. Going back to familiar surroundings is the easy option, but not good for growth.

A loan to a Premier League club should be the course of action if Erik ten Hag does decide to loan him out again.

It makes sense why Amad would like to go back to Sunderland. He felt appreciated and empowered to play his best football, backed by a trusting coach and loyal supporters.

However, he needs to keep challenging himself to realise his vast potential. Pre-season will be crucial for his prospects.

In an ideal world, he would impress Ten Hag enough to secure a place in the first-team picture. From there, making the most of his minutes would be crucial.

If not, a more challenging loan spell should be sorted for the talented Ivorian.

