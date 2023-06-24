Andre Onana “never been closer” to leaving Inter as the asking price is set for Manchester United



Manchester United might have finally caught a break in the transfer market as their key transfer target looks set to leave his club for a fixed price.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Andre Onana has “never been closer” to leaving Inter and United have “recently intensified” for him.

It goes on to state that the asking price will be fixed at €50m + bonuses, a number United are comfortable paying.

The speed at which this transfer has picked up momentum should fill United fans with hope. With uncertainty over David de Gea’s future, a new No 1 in goal became an increasingly urgent priority.

At the figure quoted, Onana should prove to be a good deal.

Considering Onana joined Inter just last season, their asking price being close to Everton’s demand for Jordan Pickford is as good as it can get in terms of value for money.

The Cameroonian fits the template of an Erik ten Hag goalkeeper– Able to play the ball from the back, a good ball carrier who can beat the press, and a reliable shot-stopper.

He had a star-making performance in Inter’s fairytale run to the UEFA Champions League Finals in the 2022/23 season. His performance in the final was especially notable, as Manchester City, more often than not, avoided pressing him entirely, such was his skill with the ball.

Prior experience working with Ten Hag should also be a plus. Onana broke through at Ajax under the Dutch manager, leading Ajax to the UCL semifinals in the 2018/19 season.

It can be argued that United needed a goalkeeper even if De Gea stayed at the club, but a clean break should benefit all parties at this point.

Considering Inter’s financial worries, this deal should get done with less fuss than Mason Mount’s transfer.

One only needs to look at the transformative impact Alisson and Ederson’s signings had on Liverpool and Manchester City respectively to see the difference it makes to have a modern goalkeeper in goal.

United would hope to close this deal soon and look forward to having a perfect modern goalkeeper in goal for the first time in over a decade.