Bayern Munich express interest in Mason Mount as Man United’s third bid is rejected



Bayern Munich have set their eye on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount is Erik ten Hag’s priority midfield target as the United boss seeks to reinforce his options in the middle of the park.

Yesterday, the Red Devils saw their third bid for Mount rejected by Chelsea.

United’s latest offer comprised a £50million guaranteed payment plus £5m in add-ons. As per The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, talks have not collapsed, but United are prepared to walk away from the deal.

They believe their proposal is more than fair for a player who has made it clear he will not sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge and is approaching the final year of his contract.

United are working on a tight budget and do not enjoy the luxury of paying ludicrous amounts for just one player, with other positions also requiring to be addressed.

According to Mokbel, United are not the only club keen on Mount’s services.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation.

“A number of top European clubs are monitoring Mount’s future closely this summer and are ready to move in January if he does not sign for United this summer.”

“Mount can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club at the turn of the year, a scenario that Chelsea are acutely aware of.”

“Munich’s interest is particularly interesting given they are managed by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, a huge admirer of Mount.”

Mokbel points out that there is little optimism at Chelsea that Mount will put pen to paper on fresh terms despite Mauricio Pochettino’s insistence that the 24-year-old will be a crucial component in his plans.

