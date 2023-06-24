Borussia Dortmund back in for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga



Manchester United know the importance of offloading players due to the club’s limited transfer budget with manager Erik ten Hag calling for increased investment as he seeks to plot a way back to the top of the English footballing pyramid.

Important players like club captain Harry Maguire as well as midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred face uncertain futures.

The Dutchman is also not averse to selling academy graduates as he looks to ruthlessly cull a bloated squad filled with good players and not great ones.

Elanga to be sold

One player who struggled to adapt to the manager’s methods last season was Anthony Elanga. The Swede had broken through under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

But under Ten Hag, the 21-year-old managed only seven starts in all competitions and failed to score a single goal while managing two assists in a frustrating season.

He was the subject of plenty of loan interest during the January transfer window and now it seems like one of those teams is coming back for him.

As per The Daily Mail, Borussia Dortmund want to sign the talented Sweden international with the player seeking regular game time and United also open to offloading him.

Recently, The Peoples Person had reported that the Red Devils are so desperate to sell him that they have even agreed to lower their asking price for the winger.

“Borussia Dortmund have rekindled their interest in signing Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. Club figures are said to have even lowered their valuation of Elanga to only a £10m asking price.

Dortmund eyeing cut-price Elanga deal

“Dortmund were keen to sign the Sweden international in January as were Everton, but the German side could now go back in for the United winger thanks to the money received from the £113million sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid.

“Elanga struggled for gametime at Old Trafford in Erik ten Hag’s first season as boss, and it’s understood that the club would be open to offers for the 21-year-old.”

Elanga has also been linked with a move to RB Leipzig while there were reports that United could use him as part of a player plus cash deal for West Ham’s Declan Rice.

With Amad Diallo set to join the squad and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, there is very little space for the United academy graduate and it looks like a parting of ways is in order.

However, he is valued at €18million as per Transfermarkt and United should try and ask for at least that much for a full Sweden international.