David Ornstein: Everton’s Amadou Onana is on Manchester United’s transfer list



Manchester United have included Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on their list of possible midfield recruits this summer.

This is according to the reliable David Ornstein who says that while the Red Devils are focusing on signing Mason Mount at the moment, they could turn their attention to Onana.

Yesterday, United saw their third bid for Mount worth £55million rejected by Chelsea.

The offer was largely seen as a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ deal with Old Trafford chiefs willing to walk away from negotiations if it was not accepted.

United are said to be unhappy with Chelsea’s handling of the situation.

Ornstein spoke on the FIVE YouTube channel and provided an update on United’s transfer plans in the midfield department.

He said, “You’ve got Manchester United as well, who want a midfielder, though as far as we know, they’re focused on the more advanced one in Mason Mount at this point in time and the number nine.

“They are looking at the other positions and you’ll have seen reports about Onana and Everton, I’m led to believe he’s on the list. Like many, he’s one of many options they’re considering.”

This is not the first time Erik ten Hag’s side has been linked with a move for the Everton man.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Ten Hag had given the green light for Onana to be pursued.

The 21-year-old had an impressive debut season with the Toffees despite his club’s difficult campaign.

He played 32 times in the Premier League and managed one goal and two assists.

He was solid in his role the combative midfielder ranked in the top seven per cent of midfielders for aerial duels according to FBref.

He is Premier League-proven and considering his age, there is also massive room for improvement.

