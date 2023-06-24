It’s time for Manchester United and Hannibal Mejbri to part ways



While attacking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is undoubtedly a promising young player, it may be best for both Manchester United and the 20-year-old if he looked to play his football elsewhere.

An academy graduate, Mejbri was promoted to the United senior squad back in July 2022. Just over a month later, he was sent out on loan to Championship side Birmingham City where he exhibited his immense potential.

Scoring one goal and bagging six assists across all competitions, Mejbri became a regular in the Birmingham lineup, starting 23 matches out of his 41 total appearances.

Throughout the Championship season, Mejbri registered a 72% pass accuracy, including 60% in the opposition half.

His free kick conversion was 25%, proving that he does have the potential to be a clinical free-kick taker with more training while also missing just one big chance all season. (Stats via Sofascore)

Mejbri earned him a spot in Tunisia’s World Cup squad. He made one appearance at in Qatar, coming off the bench in a goalless draw with Denmark.

Despite proving to be an energetic presence on the ball, Mejbri could not cut out his reckless side, allowing his temper to take charge as he received 11 bookings last season.

While clearly a talented if not sometimes temperamental player, it seems as if the Tunisian’s talents may be wasted at Old Trafford.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is undoubtedly United’s first choice attacking midfielder, while the potential arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea would only decrease Mejbri’s chances of breaking into United’s starting XI.

Mejbri is versatile but he is not a standout performer in any position and United already have better options in other positions.

Unfortunately, the €10million arrival from Monaco was thought to improve much faster and has not progressed as much as club staff would have envisaged.

With Marcus Rashford the obvious choice on the left wing and Anthony and Jadon Sancho fighting it out on the right, several young players already have an edge over Mejbri when it comes to securing a spot on the wings.

Alejandro Garnacho enjoyed a breakthrough season on the left flank, even being nominated for the Golden Boy award, while Facundo Pellistri appears to be rising through the ranks on the right, making 11 first team appearances for the Red Devils last season.

While the lack of playing opportunities for the 20 year old could make another loan deal seem like a good option to consider, selling Mejbri seems like the right move given the Red Devils’ need to raise funds.

Currently being linked with a potential €15 million move to Borussia Dortmund, Mejbri’s departure would provide United with the additional funds that the club needs to pursue priority signings, whether it be a new striker or a goalkeeper that fits into Ten Hag’s style of play.

Should a transfer to Dortmund not transpire, United must find a way to offload Mejbri during this transfer window.

Keeping the talented midfielder at the club not only places pressure on United’s wage bill and limits the club’s transfer funds but also prevents Mejbri from receiving the playing opportunities that he needs to flourish.