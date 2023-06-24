Lisandro Martinez confirms return from injury with training pictures



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has confirmed that he has recovered from an injury and is now set for a return to action.

Martinez has been sidelined since he suffered a broken metatarsal in the 2-2 Europa League quarter-final draw at home against Sevilla back in February.

He was subsequently operated on and then began his rehabilitation.

Martinez was expected to return just in time for pre-season and he is well on his way.

United have three weeks until their first friendly clash when they take on Leeds United at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on July 12 before meeting Lyon in Edinburgh a week later.

Martinez took to social media and stated, “So happy to be back 100%.”

On top of this, he was pictured doing drills including running with the ball at his feet.

This news will come as a delight to United supporters who have taken to the World Cup winner in his maiden season in England.

Martinez played a big part in United’s impressive defensive performances last term. In the Premier League, no team kept more clean sheets than the Red Devils – 17 in total.

The 25-year-old central defender nicknamed “The Butcher” for his incredibly resolute and gritty displays amassed 45 appearances in total for United in all competitions.

He scored one goal – against Arsenal in the 3-2 defeat at the Emirates when he produced a diving header that sent the ball into the back of the net.

Martinez especially formed a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of United’s backline.

