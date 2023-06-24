Manchester United identify Eric Bailly and Alex Telles as ‘must sell’ players



Manchester United have faltered again in the transfer market.

The club has yet to make any concrete moves and is hampered by the takeover process.

Fans do not know the ownership status and are merely making bold assumptions.

United’s transfer plans are in disarray after their latest bid for Mason Mount worth £55 million was rejected by Chelsea.

With plenty of positions left to strengthen, United cannot afford to overpay for targets.

The only way to increase the budget is through sales.

According to Samuel Luckhurst (Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils have identified Eric Bailly and Alex Telles as ‘must sell’ players this summer.

The two had been sent on loan last season, and United are now looking to get them off the wage bill.

Telles went to Sevilla and won the Europa League.

He is not expected to be in Ten Hag’s plans, especially after the arrival of Tyrell Malacia.

Injuries hindered Bailly’s loan at Marseille. He managed to play only 23 times.

United have four senior centre backs to choose from and could look to buy another this summer if Harry Maguire leaves.

