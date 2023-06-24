Manchester United set to make “very important offer” for Nicolo Barella in the next few days



Manchester United are set to make a huge offer to Inter Milan for midfielder Nicolo Barella in the next few days according to a report from Italy.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report from Gazzetta dello Sport which outlined United’s admiration for Barella.

It was detailed that United are among a number of clubs courting the Italy international alongside Liverpool and Chelsea.

Barella was the subject of a €70m bid from Newcastle, but the player turned them down.

According to FC Inter News via SportWitness, Inter are preparing to receive a big bid from United soon.

“Manchester United will make a ‘very important offer’ to Inter Milan star Nicolò Barella in the next few days as they step up their summer transfer window.”

“They [United] have ‘already knocked on the door’ and contacted both Inter and the player’s agent, Alessandro Beltrami to announce their intentions.”

SportWitness add that negotiations for Barella will only begin at a figure above the €70m Newcastle proposed for the 26-year-old.

There is a possibility this amount could rise to as much as the €100m sum being touted for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Despite this, it’s hard to see how United can pay €100m for one player. Already, the Red Devils have seen a third bid worth an initial £50million plus a further £5million in add-ons for Mason Mount rejected.

United boss are considering walking away from the Mount deal as they have no intention to meet such a valuation, with Ten Hag working with a tight budget.

Barella would be an impeccable addition to the ranks but a move for him seems a little bit far-fetched.

