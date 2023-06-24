Home » Manchester United set to make “very important offer” for Nicolo Barella in the next few days

Manchester United set to make “very important offer” for Nicolo Barella in the next few days

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United are set to make a huge offer to Inter Milan for midfielder Nicolo Barella in the next few days according to a report from Italy.

Recently, The Peoples Person covered a report from Gazzetta dello Sport which outlined United’s admiration for Barella.

It was detailed that United are among a number of clubs courting the Italy international alongside Liverpool and Chelsea.

Barella was the subject of a €70m bid from Newcastle, but the player turned them down.

According to FC Inter News via SportWitness, Inter are preparing to receive a big bid from United soon.

“Manchester United will make a ‘very important offer’ to Inter Milan star Nicolò Barella in the next few days as they step up their summer transfer window.”

“They [United] have ‘already knocked on the door’ and contacted both Inter and the player’s agent, Alessandro Beltrami to announce their intentions.”

SportWitness add that negotiations for Barella will only begin at a figure above the €70m Newcastle proposed for the 26-year-old.

There is a possibility this amount could rise to as much as the €100m sum being touted for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Despite this, it’s hard to see how United can pay €100m for one player. Already, the Red Devils have seen a third bid worth an initial £50million plus a further £5million in add-ons for Mason Mount rejected.

United boss are considering walking away from the Mount deal as they have no intention to meet such a valuation, with Ten Hag working with a tight budget.

Barella would be an impeccable addition to the ranks but a move for him seems a little bit far-fetched.

