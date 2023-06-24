Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat could be set for Atletico Madrid move



The transfer target field for Manchester United could be set for further thinning after one of their mooted targets looks set for a move to Spain.

Calciomercato have reported that Sofyan Amrabat, the Moroccan defensive midfielder at Fiorentina, “wants” Atletico Madrid who believe a reasonable fee can be negotiated for his exit.

Amrabat seemingly bid farewell to Fiorentina at the start of the month with a post on Instagram.

Then the rumours linking him to Manchester United started picking up pace. Barcelona were also reportedly interested but their financial issues meant paying a fee was not desirable.

The Catalans eventually secured Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer. Meanwhile, United are stuck in negotiations for Mason Mount for whom a third bid was rejected recently.

For United, this is another blow as Erik ten Hag tries to reinforce his squad after a promising first season.

Amrabat had always been highly-rated but he really came into his own with star-making performances during Morocco’s dream run at the Qatar World Cup.

With his contract expiring in 2024 (club option for another year), the reports linking him with a move away from the Serie A kept increasing.

He reportedly rejected the chance to sign at Old Trafford in January as he waited for Barcelona to come in.

Eventually, it looks like La Liga will be his final destination, just not at the club he expected.

The report states that Amrabat is “determined” to play under Diego Simeone and the respect is mutual. Fiorentina are expected to ask for a fee “not much below” €30 million.

The Serie A club are now ready to come to the table for discussing the finer details of what is being described as “a long thing”. Maybe the Red Devils will still have time to make their presence felt.

However, for now, it looks like the club’s propensity for only working on one deal at a time has cost them yet another potential target.

