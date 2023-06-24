Mason Greenwood gives the biggest possible hint of a Manchester United exit



Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has given a massive hint of a possible Old Trafford exit after the player put his mansion up for let.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

In February this year, the Crown Prosecution Service released a statement indicating that all charges against Greenwood were dropped. The CPS cited the emergence of new evidence and the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case as reasons for not proceeding with the case.

United have been looking into the circumstances surrounding the matter, and a decision is expected soon.

The Peoples Person covered a report indicating that the ongoing club takeover will not affect Greenwood’s future.

Greenwood was recently pictured training alone at a public sports centre in Manchester.

According to The Sun, the 21-year-old has put up his house for let.

“Mason Greenwood’s mansion is up for let — suggesting the suspended Manchester United striker will soon be on the move.”

“The six-bed, six-bath luxury home is being circulated privately among high-end lettings agents for more than £15,000 a month.”

As per the Sun, this listing will fuel speculation that Greenwood is on the move to clubs outside England as he seeks to revive his career.

The Sun adds, “United are said to have had contact with Italian teams Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan about a move.”

It was also relayed that most of United’s first-team players and Erik ten Hag would welcome Greenwood back if club bosses elect to give him another chance to play for United.

United are, however, mindful of the opinions of their commercial partners and women’s team.

