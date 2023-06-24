Moises Caicedo: Manchester United preparing a bid for Brighton midfielder



Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to The Times, United have cooled their interest in Mason Mount and are now looking at Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian is said to be Chelsea’s top midfield target, with multiple reports confirming their concrete interest.

🚨🔵 Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed. Deal not done yet — it will take time. Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. pic.twitter.com/AQj1rLoT2m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Brighton value him at around £80 million; hence United will have to pay a premium price.

The Times’ report claims that United have been put off by Chelsea’s asking price for Mount and are looking to advance deals in other positions.

“There is a belief that Chelsea are trying to apply a “Manchester United tax” to the Mason Mount deal.”

“It has been noted that Chelsea were willing to deal swiftly with Man City over Mateo Kovacic in a deal for just £30m.”

Erik ten Hag is keen on getting his new signings in for the pre-season tour.

United is looking at Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani for the strike role.

Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus is another player Ten Hag admires. He is of a similar profile to Mount and could be bought at a cheaper price.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.