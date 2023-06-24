FC Porto fear Manchester United have abandoned Diogo Costa chase for Andre Onana



Porto are fearful of the fact that Manchester United have abandoned their pursuit of Diogo Costa to focus on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana and Costa top Erik ten Hag’s list of possible replacements for David de Gea whose future at Old Trafford is hanging in the balance.

De Gea is still yet to sign a new deal at United, with his contract set to expire at the end of this month.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Onana has never been closer to a United switch as he is right now.

His agents met with United to discuss a potential move to England.

Amidst all this, Porto are wary that Costa has fallen in prominence in Ten Hag’s transfer plans.

O Jogo via SportWitness reports, “Portuguese giants Porto are concerned Manchester United may be moving away from a deal for goalkeeper Diogo Costa, and instead targeting Andre Onana.”

“That’s seen in Portugal as a sign that the doors to Old Trafford ‘may be closing’ for Costa, who has been linked with other big clubs in Europe but none as strongly as Manchester United.”

“Super-agent Jorge Mendes is currently on the case and has been working to find suitors, but most have ‘turned their noses up at the price’ being demanded by Porto.”

United have been put off by Porto’s €75m valuation of Costa who they consider the club’s “jewel.”

There is panic within Estádio do Dragão that United may not materialize their interest in the Portugal international.

The Red Devils are adamant they will not trigger Costa’s release clause as the price is too high. Onana would be a significantly cheaper alternative to Costa.

Selling Costa would be Porto’s best way of making money and balancing their books.

