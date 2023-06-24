Two Manchester United striker targets could be available for cut-price deals



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s main priority in the summer transfer window is the addition of an elite striker after seeing his side struggle to score in the previous campaign.

The Red Devils, despite creating loads of chances, finished as the second lowest goalscorers among the top nine teams of the Premier League.

The Dutch boss knows the importance of correcting this issue considering the increased expectations on his team.

United’s complicated striker search

So far, the club’s attempts at signing Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer Harry Kane and Atalanta starlet Rasmus Hojlund are not looking like working.

Despite having a year left in his current Spurs deal, Daniel Levy is asking for an exorbitant sum while the Serie A side are also looking to take advantage of United’s desperation by increasing their player’s asking price.

But all hope is not lost as per The Daily Mail. They have reported that two more United targets — Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos might become available for prices less than what was originally quoted.

The Frenchman was said to be valued at €100m by the Bundesliga giants but United can secure his signature for £50-60m initially.

“United’s technical staff are understood to be keen on the 24-year-old France international, although the club could face competition from Bayern Munich if they follow up their interest.

“Muani’s valuation is quite high but Frankfurt are prepared to accept an initial payment of £50-60m for a player who cost nothing when he moved to Germany from Nantes last summer.”

Reduced asking price for two strikers

The same goes for the Portuguese hitman. Initially, Benfica were said to be rigid about not letting Ramos leave for anything less than his release clause which stood at €120 million.

But now, the Portuguese giants could agree to a deal for much less, which should serve as music to United’s ears considering their budgetary issues.

“It was thought that Benfica would not accept less than the £85m Liverpool paid for Darwin Nunez last summer, but Ramos may be available for a lower price.”

This is a good sign for the Red Devils and it shows that the club have options should a deal for either Kane or Hojlund not work out.