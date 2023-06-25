Amad Diallo: Leeds United interested in signing Manchester United winger



Leeds United are reportedly lining up a move to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

According to The Mirror, the 20 year old has emerged as a surprise target for Manchester United’s arch-rivals.

With the departure of Jack Harrison and Wilfred Gnoto, Leeds are looking at attacking reinforcements.

Amad had a successful loan campaign with Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 games in the EFL Championship.

The Ivorian winger earned high praise from his manager Tony Mowbray consistently.

In an interview, the English manager said: “I think Manchester United are happy, but I think the next step is for them to take Amad on pre-season to America.”

“That’s what I think is going to happen. Then they’ll see how he gets on.”

“‘I’m sure [Erik ten Hag has] been watching Amad’s clips from games.”

“Just as I watch all of our players who are out on loan. But he’ll need to see him on a daily basis and feel what he brings.”

Amad has shown his quality in the Championship and could now be ready for his first-team stint at Old Trafford.

United lack dynamism in attack; hence Ten Hag would welcome a player of Amad’s quality in the squad.

The Dutch coach could take him along for the pre-season tour and then take a final call.

In case of a loan, a Premier League club would present a better opportunity for Amad to develop holistically.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.