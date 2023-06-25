Benfica will sell Goncalo Ramos for a fee “close to €100m” amidst Man United interest



Benfica will not insist on the release clause being met to sell their striker Goncalo Ramos.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Benfica had slashed their price for Ramos.

The striker has a €120 million euros but it was detailed that Benfica would be willing to take €80 million for their star man.

However, according to Correio de Manha, while Benfica will not necessarily demand that his release clause be triggered, they are keen to obtain a sum close to €100m.

Correio de Manha report that Benfica bosses led by club president Rui Costa want to decide the future of Ramos soon.

So far, The Eagles have not received any proposal for Ramos that satisfies them. Rui Costa is aware that as things stand, the striker is closer to leaving than staying and he wants this issue resolved quickly.

Correio de Manha adds, “Roger Schmidt has already made it known that Benfica’s top scorer last season is a fundamental player and that is why Benfica would only open the exit door if a proposal close to 100 million euros comes up.”

Benfica already have a replacement lined up for the United target.

In the event that United or any interested parties complete a swoop for Ramos, Benfica will look to sign Girona’s Taty Castellanos.

“The striker, who recently turned 22, has several giants on his trail. Manchester United, Tottenham, PSG and more recently Bayern Munich want to take him away.”

It’s no surprise that some of Europe’s biggest and elite clubs are hot on Ramos’s trail.

Last season, he plundered 19 goals and two assists in 30 league games. Only Mehdi Taremi scored more than Ramos with 22.

Ramos is certainly better than any of the natural strikers on United’s books. He would be a huge upgrade on the options available to Ten Hag.

Depending on the price and how much room for navigation United have in their budget, the Red Devils should look to ensure they’re not beaten to Ramos’s services, more so that most of their other primary targets like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Rasmus Hojlund are proving unattainable.

