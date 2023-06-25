Defiant Manchester United reject Chelsea’s offer of face-to-face Mason Mount talks



Manchester United have elected not to take Chelsea up on their offer of holding face-to-face talks to discuss a transfer for Mason Mount.

On Friday, United saw their third bid worth £50+5m in add-ons for Mount rejected by Chelsea.

The Blues want a total package of £65m. United have more than made it clear they will not fork out such an amount for a player who is hell-bent on leaving Stamford Bridge and is approaching the final year of his contract.

United feel their offer is fair and have threatened to walk out of negotiations.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United have moved on to other targets. Moises Caicedo is now set to be the subject of United’s interest with a deal for Mount hanging in the balance.

Ben Jacobs details that United have not entirely pulled out of a deal for Mount. Chelsea offered to engage in face-to-face dialogue to try and reach a compromise over the matter.

More on Manchester United's rejected £50+5m bid for Mason Mount. Chelsea evaluated the offer this evening and countered with £58+7m and offered face to face talks to resolve the transfer. Understand #MUFC won't walk away.🔵 pic.twitter.com/S6LJdkL3im — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 23, 2023

According to The Telegraph, United do not see the point of in-person meetings as they feel their proposal is fair.

“Manchester United’s £55 million offer for Mason Mount remains on the table but the club feels there is no need to enter into face-to-face talks with Chelsea after hitting an impasse,” the outlet says.

“United have taken a very dim view of Chelsea’s negotiations over the 24-year-old, with their third and latest offer rejected on Friday night, and are therefore having to consider alternative targets.”

“However, the preference strongly remains to sign Mount who is keen to make the move to Old Trafford this summer.”

“Sources have suggested that Chelsea are being unreasonable in their demands over Mount and also that there is no need for the two clubs to meet to discuss the deal further.”

Jason Burt states that United have taken notice of just how quickly Chelsea facilitated Mateo Kovacic’s switch to Manchester City.

Kovacic like Mount, only had 12 months left on his contract. Chelsea sold him to the Premier League champions for just £30 million and with no resistance.

As per Burt, United feel the ball is now in Chelsea’s court.

Fabrizio Romano remarks that Mount has reinforced his stance to the Chelsea hierarchy – they either sell him to United and reap a fee from his sale or lose him for nothing in a year’s time.

United will not wait forever for Chelsea to budge.

Mount has reiterated that he will not put pen to paper on a new deal and his story at Chelsea has come to an end.

Romano divulges that contrary to reports, Bayern Munich are not pursuing Mount.

Understand Mason Mount’s side stance remains clear: no plans to sign new deal as things stand. Man United now or free agent in 2024 🚨🔴 #MUFC Tuchel, big fan but NO bid/talks with Bayern as of now. United £55m bid still valid; won’t wait forever. 🎥 https://t.co/nAnRHOnuOW pic.twitter.com/vb3vDn1rGw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023

Few can argue with United’s move to put their foot down as opposed to being coerced into overpaying.

