Erik ten Hag prepares “gruelling boot camp” for Manchester United squad to raise fitness



Manchester United might not have signed any new players yet, but Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to ensure those on the books have no room for being lax.

The Sun reports that the Dutchman is preparing a “gruelling boot camp” for the squad that the staff has dubbed “hell week” to raise fitness standards at the club.

The team is due to return for pre-season at the start of July, and Ten Hag has reportedly scheduled four days of double sessions with intense stamina work.

The manager was reportedly convinced that the lack of fitness standards at the club last season contributed to their late-season malaise as United repeatedly collapsed towards the end of the games.

The Sun reported that the sessions this year will be so intense that the players “might actually have their spirits broken”.

The Red Devils begin pre-season fixtures with a game in Norway against rivals Leeds United on July 12. From then on, the team will play five games in 13 days, starting with the July 19 game against Lyon.

Despite no new signings, ten Hag is reportedly convinced that United can be in the title mix with improved fitness standards.

Mason Mount of Chelsea was one who was reportedly targeted as someone who will be with the squad in pre-season.

However, it looks unlikely to be the case after Chelsea rejected United’s third bid.

Some players who played international fixtures will arrive later than others, giving fringe players a chance to assert themselves.

This could be one of the most important pre-seasons in United history.

Reportedly, many fringe members of the squad are on the chopping block as the club seeks to navigate the Financial Fair Play concerns and add to their budget.

The “hell week” sessions could be a way to separate the “determined” from the “dented” personnel.

With the club looking at a busy fixture schedule as usual next season, starting in four competitions, it would be imperative that the whole squad arrives with peak morale and fitness.

Last year, a promising pre-season gave way to a reality check as United were thumped back-to-back by Brentford and Brighton.

It looks like Ten Hag is ready to pull out all the stops to avoid a deja vu, new signings or not.

