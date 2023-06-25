Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs’ Cafe Football winds up



Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville have been forced to close down their football-themed restaurant, Cafe Football.

As seen from a Companies House notice, Cafe Football Limited, the company that operated Cafe Football, has been struck off, which means it no longer exists.

The company is one of several ventures owned by Giggs and Neville, including a third restaurant with the same name in Singapore.

This branch still remains open at this time, and there is no indication that this will change any time soon.

The former United players have proven themselves to be almost as prolific off the pitch as they were on it. In addition to their restaurant business, the pair also own several other businesses.

These include two hotels in Manchester, with one also being football-themed, and named Hotel Football.

This venture has been more successful than their UK restaurant business, posting revenues in excess of £6m annually prior to 2019, when the pandemic struck.

According to their most current financial statements, as The Mirror reports, the company reported before-tax losses of £2,042,812 and £1,148,879 for 2020 and 2021 respectively, showing that despite lingering challenges, the business may be getting back on track.

Giggs and Neville also own a second hotel, the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester’s prestigious city centre.

In a more familiar terrain, they are part owners of Salford City, alongside Valencia owner, Peter Lim, Gary’s brother, Phil, and fellow United greats, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Nicky Butt.

They have enjoyed some success in their ambitious quest to see the club promoted to the Premier League. Rising from non-league football in 2014 when the ex-United men took them over, Salford are now in League Two, three steps away from the Premier League.

Giggs and Neville will hope the rest of their business interests are just as successful.

