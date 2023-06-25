Jeremie Frimpong: Manchester United target changes agents with multiple bids now expected



Bayer Leverkusen star and reported Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong has changed agents and

obtained new representation.

This comes as the defender prepares for a summer switch to another club.

Frimpong is a player that has been linked to United a number of times. It has been mentioned that Erik ten Hag is keen to reinforce the right-back position, and Frimpong is a player the United boss admires.

Two weeks ago, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Frimpong is eyeing a move to England, with United the most interested party.

A contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen is off the table, and there are no chances of him being there next season.

Bayer Leverkusen are set to demand a fee close to €50m for Frimpong.

Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the Netherlands international.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Frimpong is set to be the subject of many bids during the current window.

In light of this, he has moved to guarantee himself new agents to facilitate a possible transfer.

Romano says, ” Dutch RB will be now represented by Dirk Hebel — in cooperation with Jeffrey Lemmert.”

“Frimpong, one to watch on the market as many clubs have wanted him since January and bids are expected later this summer.”

Jeremie Frimpong update. Dutch RB will be now represented by Dirk Hebel — in cooperation with Jeffrey Lemmert. 🇳🇱 Frimpong, one to watch on the market as many clubs want him since January and bids are expected later this summer. pic.twitter.com/YBsvM56D5S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2023

The 22-year-old is excellent going forward – this is where his strengths lie. To put this into context, he was among only three players in Europe’s top seven leagues who attempted 130+ take-ons last season and maintained a success rate above 60%. The other two were Mohammed Kudus and Jeremy Doku – an impressive feat for a defender.

Only three players in Europe's top seven leagues attempted 130+ take-ons last season and maintained a success rate above 60%: ◉ Mohammed Kudus (91/134)

◎ Jérémy Doku (96/145)

◎ Jeremie Frimpong (85/136) Quality 🤝 Quantity pic.twitter.com/1whU43dL2c — Squawka (@Squawka) June 24, 2023

Frimpong was also named Bayer Leverkusen’s Player of the Season.

Blessed 🙏🏿 Thank you for naming me Player Of The Season @bayer04fussball pic.twitter.com/7725zMs59I — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) June 22, 2023

However, it’s hard to see United signing a right-back this summer. Several positions need to be urgently addressed, and the right-back role is below the pecking order.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka seemed nail on to battle it out for a starting berth for at least one more campaign.

United simply cannot afford to sign a right-sided full-back with Ten Hag’s minimal budget.

