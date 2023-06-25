Man United must give Jadon Sancho one last season to prove himself – opinion

While his Manchester United career has been disappointing so far, winger Jadon Sancho deserves another season to prove he belongs at Old Trafford.

Arriving from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, Sancho was immediately held to a high standard by Man United fans. After all, his whopping £73 million price tag demanded it.

Life at Man United proved challenging for the England international, with the youngster going nine Premier League, matches without registering any goals or assists. (Stats via Transfermarkt)

When he finally scored, however, he did so in impressive fashion, intercepting the ball from Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and beating the keeper one-on-one to hand United the lead in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Although he managed just five goals and three assists in all competitions in his debut season, Sancho proved he could make an impact when it counts.

He drew United level with Manchester City to hand the Red Devils some hope in what ended up as a 4-1 loss

before grabbing an assist in a crucial 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur. (Transfermarkt)

Last season proved to be a similarly frustrating season for Sancho, with just six goals and three assists in 26 Premier League appearances. (Sofascore)

Still, he exhibited moments of promise, such as when he dummied Liverpool’s James Milner, sending him to the floor before scoring in a 2-1 victory over United’s bitter rivals.

More recently, Sancho delivered a masterclass performance in the Red Devils’ 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea, providing an impressive five key passes, which resulted in an assist.

Against the Blues, he also did well to backtrack and support United’s defence as is required in Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

Overall, it’s no secret that the winger’s underlying figures have left a lot to be desired.

Creating just six big chances created in the entire Premier League season and winning just 38% of his total duels, Sancho will need to step up if he hopes to remain a part of Ten Hag’s long-term plans for the club. (Stats via Sofascore)

Still, Sancho’s moments of brilliance proved that he is indeed one of the most creative wingers that United has to offer.

Although the likes of Tottenham Hotspur have displayed an interest in Sancho, United would do well to hold onto him and give him at least one more chance to prove himself.

The upcoming season would genuinely be “do or die” for Sancho, and giving him this one last opportunity would at least allow United to confirm whether or not he truly is Red Devils’ material.