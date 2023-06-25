Manchester United cash crunch boosts David de Gea’s prospects of staying at the club



David de Gea’s stay at Manchester United could be stretched a little longer due to Manchester United’s precarious situation in the transfer market.

The Mirror reports that Erik ten Hag has sought to prioritise strengthening other areas of the team amid a restrictive transfer budget in a move that boosts De Gea’s chances of staying at the club.

The Spaniard, whose contract expires in less than a week, has reportedly been asked to take a massive pay cut.

His current contract is worth £375k/week. United’s latest offer to him reportedly exceeds £200k/week. Even a “salary swap” with Marcus Rashford had been reported.

Consequently, negotiations between the two sides hit a standstill, and after being absent from the club’s retained list for the 2023/24 season, he looked to be on his way out of the club.

However, the club’s restrictive transfer budget has reportedly made Ten Hag make some tough decisions.

The goalkeeper feels his hand has been strengthened by the fact that the squad needs upgrades at other positions. The club is in the market for a world-class No 9 while also targeting reinforcements in midfield and defence.

Achieving all this with a restrictive budget of £100 million means the transfer window hinges on the club’s ability to sell well, something which doesn’t bode well looking at the history in this regard.

It is why United have reportedly walked away from a deal for Mason Mount over a few million and have been adamant they won’t overpay for any target.

Therefore, Erik ten Hag has reportedly made the tough decision of sticking with De Gea instead of splashing more cash on a new No 1.

The club has been linked with many GK targets, like Diogo Costa of FC Porto and Jordan Pickford of Everton, but Inter’s Andre Onana has seemed closest to a move.

Even he would cost in the region of around £50 million, further making a dent in the club’s transfer budget.

United spent over £200 million last season, overshooting their budget considerably. Combine that with uncertainty over the new ownership as the takeover process drags on; it could be a painful window for Ten Hag’s side.

