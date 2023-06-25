Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool to hold Victor Osimhen talks this week



This week will be pivotal in Manchester United’s pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

In a significant development, Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool are said to have scheduled meetings with his representatives in the coming week.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who published this in a tweet, Osimhen will be on the move, and the onus will be on the three clubs to make the best offer.

Osimhen, who guided Napoli to a first Serie A since Diego Maradona last lifted the trophy in 1990, finished the season with 26 league goals, making him Serie A’s top scorer.

Erik ten Hag has made no secret of his desire to bring a new goal threat to Old Trafford this summer, with United having looked at the likes of Harry Kane, Rasmus Højlund, and Randal Kolo Muani in addition to Osimhen.

Osimhen is valued at €120m – or £104m – by Napoli, which would be beyond United’s transfer budget of £100m.

Further complicating the matter for United is that other clubs are in the mix, both desperate to land a new striker.

Chelsea and Liverpool, two traditionally strong competitors, are looking to strengthen after disastrous campaigns and will also be holding talks with Osimhen’s representatives this week.

Despite these challenges, United will be confident that a deal can be done if the player is available, as neither Chelsea nor Liverpool will have Champions League football to offer.

The Reds have been on alert since Osimhen met with Napoli to decide his future earlier this month, with the club believed to have an advantage over other clubs given that United tried to bring him to Old Trafford last summer.

With the player seemingly certain to move this time, the question to be answered is where.

