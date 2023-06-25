Manchester United risk missing out on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer

Adrien Rabiot is said to be surprised that clubs like Manchester United have not made ‘more of a fuss’ over his potential move to the Premier League this summer.

United are yet to make an offer for the French international who would be an “upgrade Erik ten Hag’s squad” insists GIVEMESPORT reporter Dean Jones.

“I think his experience and qualities would really benefit United.” Jones explains. “And would certainly be helpful to bring in if their takeover is going to drag on and make big-money signings difficult for this summer.”

Rabiot has enjoyed a stellar season in Italy, appearing nearly 50 times in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.

Following a third place finish in the Premier League, the Red Devils once again secured Champions League qualification after a three year absence and Ten Hag will now be looking to strengthen his side with new signings.

Rabiot is a viable target, the Juventus midfielder currently earning £149,000 per week and his deal set to expire at the end of June.

The 28 year-old was close to joining United last summer but a potential deal couldn’t be finalised.

Only twelve months ago the Red Devils had agreed an initial £15 million fee in principle with the Serie A side.

However, negotiations over personal terms with his agent – who also happens to be his mother, Veronique – were never resolved.

Long term target Rabiot has been praised by former France and Juventus striker David Trezeguet who described him as “an extraordinary player.”

The Red Devils may be keen to secure the Frenchman’s services with Rabiot available on a free transfer and the fact he would have cost them substantially more only a year before.

“I’m told the player himself is quite surprised there hasn’t been more fuss over the fact he could move.” Jones says. “This is a player that would upgrade pretty much any squad and more than that, he would make most starting line-ups better.”

Reports from France suggest that despite Rabiot’s desire to join a Premier League side, they risk missing out on the player and are yet to make a formal approach.

Fabrizio Romano insists United have made contact with his representatives and have been ‘informed’ over exactly what it would take to lure the French midfielder to Manchester this summer.