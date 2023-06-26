Axel Disasi wants Man United move, club winning €40 million race amidst AS Monaco’s financial struggles



Manchester United are still firm favourites to sign AS Monaco defender Axel Disasi, according to a report from France.

With Erik ten Hag’s primary defensive target Kim Min-jae now on course to join Bayern Munich, Disasi tops United’s list for backline reinforcements.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that Disasi has been made aware of the ongoing project at Old Trafford and it appeals to him.

Ten Hag is said to be an admirer of the 25-year-old.

Monaco will only entertain offers that start at €40m.

L’Equipe via Sport Witness have given an update and reiterate that United are still frontrunners for Disasi.

As per L’Equipe, United “lead the pack” for the central defender with many other clubs also chasing his signature. It’s said that “other big European teams” are working hard to convince the player to join their ranks.

On his part, Disasi has made up his mind that he wants a United move. His heart is set on a switch to the Theatre of Dreams.

Monaco are desperate to offload Disasi and midfielder Youssouf Fofana. The pair are widely viewed as Monaco’s most sellable assets in their efforts to alleviate the club’s financial struggles.

The Ligue 1 giants are aiming to reap a figure between €70-80m from the combined sales of Disasi and Fofana.

Disasi was a regular for Monaco last season. He made 38 appearances in France’s top flight and managed three goals and nine clean sheets.

Disasi is not the only defender in Ligue 1 that United are credited with an interest in. Jean-Clair Todibo is another one on the Red Devils’ radar.

