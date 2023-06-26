Chelsea reduce Mason Mount asking price after Man United refuse to increase their bid



Chelsea have reduced their asking price for Mason Mount following Manchester United’s insistence that they will not table a fourth bid for the England international.

Chelsea rejected United’s third Mount bid for Friday worth £55m.

The Blues countered United’s offer by proposing a deal worth a total of £65m – £58m plus £7m in add-ons.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United made it clear to Chelsea under no circumstances will they up their bid.

The Red Devils even rejected Chelsea’s offer of holding face-to-face talks to negotiate a solution over the matter.

United’s offer remains on the table while they explore alternative targets to Mount including Mohammed Kudus, Moises Caicedo and Taylor Booth.

According to 90min, Chelsea are now prepared to accept less money for Mount to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

The 24-year-old has reiterated his stance to the Chelsea hierarchy that his wish is to complete a switch to Old Trafford and he will not put pen to paper on a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

90min reports, “90min has also learned that there may be a middle ground between the existing proposals for the two parties to strike a deal, despite the current £10m gap in valuations.”

“Chelsea would be expected to close the transfer if United hit a figure of £60m with a new offer, 90min understands, which is below their latest counter proposal and just £5m above United’s most recent bid.”

“It’s understood that if United are to hit that figure, the Blues are likely to close the transfer.”

Graeme Bailey and Scott Saunders point out that the Red Devils believe Chelsea are adding a “United tax” in a deal to sign Mount and as it stands a fourth bid is not incoming.

