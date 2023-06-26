Dean Henderson expects to leave Manchester United this summer

The transfer window is now in full flow with clubs across the Premier League getting their summer spending underway.

Manchester United are yet to make a substantial move in the market but look to have secured the signing of Watford full-back Harry Amass, as reported by The People Person.

Outgoings are expected at the club with funds required to bolster Erik ten Hag’s kitty this summer.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is one player widely predicted to leave United in the coming weeks, despite the number one shirt at Old Trafford seemingly up for grabs as David de Gea’s contract comes to an end this week.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Henderson sees his future away from Manchester and has his sights set on making last season’s loan move to Nottingham Forest a permanent one.

Henderson is said to be ‘perplexed’ by suggestions he could stay at Old Trafford this summer and is desperate to seal a move to the City Ground.

Forest are hoping to secure the services of the English ‘keeper, who despite missing the second half of last season due to a thigh injury, largely impressed Steve Cooper.

United are hoping for a fee of around £30million for Henderson, with Forest preparing their bid.

The MEN state the delay on the transfer is down to the nature of United’s current goalkeeping situation.

“Henderson is believed to have returned from holiday but United’s complex goalkeeper situation could delay his expected departure,” state the MEN.

With De Gea unlikely to stay on at the club, United will want to ensure they have replacement in before they let Henderson go.

United are linked with a raft of names to fill De Gea’s gloves and it looks almost certain they will be entering the market rather than trying to convince Henderson to stay.

Henderson’s comments after leaving United at the start of last season appears to have burnt his bridges at Old Trafford, accusing the club of false promises made to him throughout the 2021/22 season.

Erik ten Hag will want his goalkeeping situation sorted out before pre-season which gets underway in just over two weeks time.