Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United set to complete Harry Amass transfer



Manchester United are set to complete the signing of talented Watford youngster Harry Amass, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United have been battling with Chelsea over the 16 year old’s signature for several weeks and would appear to have won the race.

Romano tweeted today that “Manchester United are now set to sign English talented fullback Harry Amass, deal done. It will be signed, completed this week.

“Told he’ll sign four year contract.”

The England youth international is one of the most promising left backs in the country.

As reported here in March, Amass was being tracked by a number of top English clubs including Arsenal and West Ham, but United have beaten off the competition.

The future looks bright for the Red Devils in the left back position.

Despite the fact that at 27, Luke Shaw still has his best years ahead of him, his natural successors are already in place. Tyrell Malacia had an excellent first season at Old Trafford after his move from Feyenoord and Alvaro Fernandez impressed at Preston last season, winning himself the club’s young player of the year award.

One left back who is unlikely to remain at the club is Brazil international, Alex Telles.

Despite showing flashes of what made him Porto’s most valuable asset, the 30 year old never settled in at Old Trafford and spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he did not do quite enough to land himself a permanent deal.

It was also recently reported that United want Amass’ teammate in the Watford academy, Adrian Blake.

The left winger’s signature has also been a hotly contested affair, with the Gunners once again battling with United. However, it was recently confirmed that he had joined FC Utrecht.