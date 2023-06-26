Gary Neville unconvinced by the Glazers’ intentions to sell Manchester United

Gary Neville is growing increasingly concerned that the Glazers will decide not to sell Manchester United.

The former United defender has consistently criticised the club’s American ownership and has been typically vocal following an ominously vague announcement they are looking for ‘investment options’.

Neville has publicly backed the proposal for a full sale rather than selling a portion of the club.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have been the two leading candidates throughout the majority of a takeover process that seems destined to continue for some time yet.

Suggestions are that Avram and Joel Glazer are now on board with the idea of a full sale and yet Neville says he is not convinced.

“What you want from leaders is good, clear communication,” Neville explained. “The Glazer family do the exact opposite.”

“The sale process is extending to an unpalatable length, everyone’s in the dark and it’s symptomatic,” he continued. “They have to exit but I haven’t got faith that they’ll do the right thing.”

Recent developments have indicated that Sheikh Jassim is the frontrunner with the Qatari bid seeking full control of the Red Devils.

Alternatively, Radcliffe’s proposal to purchase sixty percent of the club gives the US business family an opportunity to remain onboard even after a sale is completed.

Sports broadcaster Sam Matterface underlined Neville’s concerns and said that he also believes the Glazers will seek to stay at Old Trafford in some capacity.

“They never said they were going to sell it. They didn’t put it up for sale. They actually said they were going to be looking for strategic alternatives for investment, including a full sale,” Matterface insisted.

“But I think what they’re trying to do, is get a huge amount of revenue into the club but at the same time retain a portion of the club.”

The takeover saga is now into its eighth month, frustration growing amongst both United supporters and Erik ten Hag as their Premier League rivals seek to push forward with transfer business this summer.