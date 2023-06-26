Harry Kane: Bayern Munich make Man United target top priority with player keen on Bundesliga move



Bayern Munich have made Tottenham Hotspur striker and reported Manchester United target Harry Kane their number one transfer priority this summer.

Kane tops Erik ten Hag’s transfer list as the Dutchman plots the signing of a world-class goalscorer.

The England captain, who scored 30 Premier League goals last season, is approaching the last year of his contract with Tottenham.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is adamant he will not sell his club’s talisman to a direct top four rival.

The Peoples Person covered a report indicating that United had given up their pursuit of Kane and admitted defeat.

It was later relayed that the Red Devils instructed Kane, who is desperate for an Old Trafford move, to make efforts to force through an exit from the North London outfit.

United have other alternative targets to Kane, including Rasmus Hojlund, Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

Amidst all this, Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern Munich are preparing to go all-out to secure Kane’s services.

Earlier this month, Bayern president Herbert Hainer remarked that the Bundesliga giants are ready to “spend large sums” to land multiple strikers also coveted by Ten Hag, including Kane.

As per Plettenberg, Bayern have received encouragement that Kane wants to make the switch to the Allianz Arena.

“He‘s [Kane] the top striker transfer target now.

“Still difficult but Bayern got the signal from Kane that Bayern is his preferred destination.”

“Bayern optimistic to get Kane for less than €100m all in.”

News #Kane: Internally and after new rounds, he‘s the top striker transfer target now. ➡️ Still difficult but #FCBayern got the signal from Kane that Bayern is his preferred destination. #COYS Bayern bosses, planning the next steps now. Bayern optimistic to get Kane for less… pic.twitter.com/9zOi3MHBYN — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2023

Plettenberg adds that Bayern bosses have informed Victor Osimhen, who they were also tracking, that Kane is now their “hottest candidate.” A deal for Osimhen is now off the table.

Bayern have informed the management of Victor Osimhen that Harry Kane is now the hottest candidate for the club. A move for the Nigerian striker is currently almost off the table. This week, Bayern are set to discuss the next steps in their move for Kane [@Plettigoal @SkySportDE] pic.twitter.com/7fW86yiAJn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 26, 2023

Bayern landing Kane would be catastrophic for United. Even if they failed to sign him during the current transfer window, the Red Devils would have had the chance to scoop him up for nothing next summer.