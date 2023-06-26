Long-term Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot has reportedly agreed Juventus extension



The summer transfer window is once again proving to be difficult to tackle for Manchester United which will not please manager Erik ten Hag one bit.

The Red Devils have so far faced rejection in their attempts to prise away Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur as well Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

Despite three separate bids, the Blues have so far refused to co-operate with United and unfortunately, it seems like the club are about to lose one of their primary alternate targets as well.

ETH is a big fan of Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has been on Ten Hag’s radar ever since he became United manager but the club missed out on agreeing a deal due to the player’s wage demands last year.

Links once again resurfaced after the conclusion of the previous campaign as the midfielder was about to become a free agent with his Juventus contract coming to an end this June.

The Old Lady were trying to get the Frenchman to sign a new deal with the club even willing to offer him the same terms despite them missing out on Champions League football.

Now Corriere dello Sport have revealed that the France international has agreed to extend his Turin stay despite United’s willingness to offer him improved terms.

“Adrien Rabiot will sign a contract renewal with Juventus on Wednesday . The Juventus club reached an agreement with the mother-agent near Saint Tropez.

“The offer that was made to him was for a year at 7 million, in the end Adrien was convinced and chose the Lady again.”

Rabiot likely to extend Juventus stay

The report mentioned that Juventus manager Max Allegri played a pivotal role behind the resigning as the Italian manager is a big admirer of the former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Rabiot had joined the Serie A giants on a free from PSG in the summer of 2019 and was the second-highest scorer last season.

If the Frenchman does indeed end up staying, it will be a huge blow to Ten Hag and the club will swiftly need to identify other targets and pursue them.

But knowing the club, a swift resolution is unlikely to happen.