Man United prepared to double Andre Onana’s wages with David de Gea’s future uncertain



Manchester United are prepared to double Andre Onana’s wages in an effort to lure him to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is keen to sign a new goalkeeper capable of usurping David de Gea and claiming the starting berth between the sticks.

De Gea has a contract offer on vastly reduced terms from United but it is yet to be signed off by both sides. The Peoples Person covered a report which mentioned that negotiations between United and De Gea are currently at a standstill.

The Spaniard is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia with his United future hanging in the balance.

Ten Hag has identified Onana as a replacement for De Gea. Last week, the Inter Milan goalkeeper’s agents reportedly met with United officials to explore the dynamics of thrashing out a deal.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils are prepared to double Onana’s current wages from the €3m he earns at the San Siro to €6m.

Onana is prepared to accept this financial package and if a deal falls through, it will not be out of a reluctance to dedicate his future to the 20-time English champions.

Gazzetta also state, “The Spaniard’s [De Gea] yes to a transfer to the Saudi Pro League would push the Manchester club to make a proposal to the Nerazzurri by the end of the week for the Cameroonian.”

“Manchester United are in a hurry to know if David De Gea will agree to go to play in Saudi Arabia.”

Despite Ten Hag’s openness to letting De Gea stay, Gazzetta divulges that the United boss is not especially keen on him and his wish would be to offload him and sign Onana.

“The Dutchman [Ten Hag] wants Onana, who he has already had at Ajax and hopes that by Friday or at the beginning of next week at the latest, United will organize the first call with Inter to present an official offer.”

United are conscious of the fact that they have a free run at Onana following Chelsea’s cooling of their interest in the 27-year-old.

Inter value Onana at a fee between €50m – €60m.

Onana is eager to know where he will be playing football next season and wants his future settled as soon as possible.

