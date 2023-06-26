Manchester United contact prospective free agent Adrien Rabiot to gauge potential move



Manchester United continue to look for reinforcements in the midfield after Mason Mount’s transfer saga and this time they have looked to a long-term target.

Dan Sheldon of The Athletic reports that the club has contacted Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot over a potential move.

This is the first reliable, and major piece of movement by the club since their third bid for Mason Mount got rejected.

United’s infatuation with Rabiot goes back a year, when they unsuccessfully tried to sign the Frenchman. Now, with his contract expiring at the end of June, a free transfer could be on the cards.

Personal terms were reportedly an issue with the move last summer but they should be easier to negotiate now that the club doesn’t have to pay the Serie A giants a transfer fee.

Besides United, signature free agent destination Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in him.

Furthermore, recent reports even indicated that the midfielder could sign a new contract with the Old Lady. Therefore, United will undoubtedly need to act quickly if they don’t want to lose out on another target, and a long-term one at that.

Rabiot’s spell at Juventus has been a mixed bag but he came into his own last season, scoring 11 goals and getting six assists in 48 games across all competitions. Consequently, Massimiliano Allegri has been trying to convince him to sign a one-year extension.

However, Rabiot has previously made his feelings clear that he dreams of playing in the Premier League one day.

“I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League,” he had said last December while on international duty with France (via GFFN).

The Red Devils should be in pole position for his signature now due to a perfect storm of events.

Rivals Barcelona have secured Ilkay Gundogan, while United have money to spend after failing to agree on a deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea so far. His Juventus adventure looks to be over with his contract expiring in less than a week.

Amid a restrictive budget this season, the club has to be creative in the market by looking for bargains and Rabiot fits that criteria.

