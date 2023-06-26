Manchester United eyeing €45m-rated Mohammed Kudus as Mason Mount deal stalls



Manchester United have included Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus in their list of possible alternatives for Mason Mount.

On Friday, United’s third bid for Mount was rejected by Chelsea. Old Trafford bosses have made it clear they will not table a new proposal for the England international.

The £55m offer for Mount remains on the table but United are exploring other targets. The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the Red Devils will now pursue Moises Caicedo.

Kudus who was named Ghanaian Player of the Year is a player Ten Hag closely worked with when the United boss was Ajax manager.

According to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij, Ajax value Kudus at €45m.

Kudus is not at the top of United’s priority list but he’s still a player the Red Devils are closely monitoring.

Brighton have expressed the strongest interest in Kudus as per Verweij. The Seagulls have already held talks with the Eredivisie giants regarding a potential switch to the Amex Stadium for Kudus.

Verweij also says, “Brighton are most serious.”

“But if Manchester United becomes serious for Kudus, then Erik ten Hag can do great things for his former club again just like when he bought Antony for €100m.”

“Kudus won’t go for the same price but his price would surely go up.”

Brighton’s interest in Kudus is also noted by Fabrizio Romano who details that they’re “really pushing” for the 22-year-old.

Last season, Kudus plundered 11 goals and three assists in 30 league games for Ajax.

In all competitions, he managed 18 goals and six assists. He is an extremely versatile player.

Kudus can play in a number of positions up front and on the wing while also slotting in as the attacking midfielder.

Interestingly, for Ten Hag’s Ajax side, Kudus was mainly played as the No 8 or No 10. So he could become a viable alternative to Mount.

And at the quoted price, Kudus would be an incredible addition to the ranks at Old Trafford.

