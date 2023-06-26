Manchester United have buy-back option as Zidane Iqbal seals FC Utrecht move



Eredivisie club FC Utrecht have confirmed the signing of Manchester United academy graduate Zidane Iqbal.

Last week news broke that United had arrived at an agreement with FC Utrecht to sell Iqbal for only £850k.

Iqbal himself confirmed the move via social media, where he thanked members of United staff and the fans for supporting him in his journey.

In a statement, FC Utrecht have now established that the Iraq international has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

FC Utrecht technical Director Jordy Zuidam said about Iqbal, “Zidane is a very creative midfielder, with a very good understanding of the game.

“He can intercept balls, uses his body well in duels and is intelligent. In addition, he can be at the beginning of an attack, thanks to his good short and long pass.

“Zidane plays with guts and has a high speed of action.”

According to ESPN’s Rob Dawson United have inserted a 40 per cent sell-on and a buy-back clause in the deal before allowing Iqbal to leave for the Netherlands.

Dawson added, “Feeling at United that he isn’t quite ready for the physicality of the Premier League.”

“But club not ruling out a return if he develops in Holland.”

Initially, United’s move to sell Iqbal for such a low figure drew frustration and anger from the fanbase.

The feeling was that he at least deserved a chance and were it necessary to facilitate his exit, a simple loan move would have sufficed.

A buy-back clause still leaves the door open for a possible Old Trafford return if he takes the Eredivisie by storm.

Iqbal certainly has the potential to do so.

