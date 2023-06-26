Manchester United “ready to put €30m” on the table for Lille wonderkid Carlos Baleba



Manchester United are among four clubs from the Premier League pursuing a deal for 19-year-old Lille midfielder Carlos Baleba.

This is according to La Voix des Sports via Sport Witness, who report that United and Newcastle are “the most insistent” for Baleba.

Several top flight teams in England have “ticked” Baleba’s name – indicating that they have given the green light for him to be signed.

The Red Devils are said to be “ready to put €30m” on the table to secure Baleba’s services – a huge amount for a player who only broke into the spotlight last season.

Sport Witness adds, “While the player’s entourage refused to corroborate any club’s name, they did confirm the amount of the potential fee.”

Baleba’s situation is compared to that of Everton’s Amadou Onana, who made the jump from Lille to Everton last summer.

The Everton star has been a brilliant signing for the Toffees, who managed to survive Premier League relegation on the final day of the season.

Onana is a player United have been linked with as the club scouts the transfer market for midfield reinforcements.

Transfermarkt value Baleba at only €3m.

Last term, the Cameroonian managed an impressive 19 appearances in Ligue 1 despite his young age.

Five of these 19 games were starts – a huge vote of confidence in the youngster from Lille boss Paulo Fonseca.

That United have elected to go straight to Lille for Baleba instead of waiting for a feeder club to get him cheaply before selling the player for significantly more money in a few years’ time represents a refreshing change of pace by the Old Trafford outfit.

