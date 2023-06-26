Manchester United should keep hold of Matej Kovar this summer

Manchester United’s summer business is yet to get underway but will likely to result in a new number one starting between the sticks next season.

David de Gea’s contract runs out at the end of the month and there is little indication it’s set to be extended.

United are scouring planet football for a replacement to the man who has kept goal for them for over a decade.

The most likely scenario is that Erik ten Hag enters the market for a proven goalkeeper to take over from the De Gea, who has struggled to adapt to his style of play since his arrival.

However, United do have a list of goalkeepers on their books outside of De Gea that includes a league winner from last season.

Matěj Kovář played a starring role in Sparta Prague winning the Czech First Division last season after joining on loan for the campaign.

Additionally, Kovář was named Czech Goalkeeper of the Year, underlining his impact to the league winning side.

Kovář was only on the losing side twice throughout the season and playing under the pressure of expectation to games will serve him well on his return to Manchester.

The 23-year-old has been dubbed the future of Czech football by Sparta boss Brian Priske, high praise for Kovář, who has represented his country at under 18, 19, 20 and 21 level.

“He made a number of excellent saves and has a big part to play in the (league) victory. He is the future of Czech football,” said Priske.

United are well aware of Kovář’s strong campaign in his homeland and he has been tipped to return to Old Trafford and fight for the number one jersey.

Given the fact that Dean Henderson is reportedly on his way out of the club and that Jack Butland has left for Rangers, there are certainly places in the squad available.

Kovář is expected to join Ten Hag and the squad for pre-season and he is likely to get his chance to impress the United boss.

Whether he is quite ready to start the season as United’s number one remains to be seen but what is clear is the potential is there for Kovář to make his mark in Manchester.

Now seems the ideal time to promote the young ‘keeper to the first team and gain some experience playing in front of the Old Trafford crowd.